World Press Freedom Index 2022: Journalism as a profession is humiliated in Armenia

Reporters Without Borders has released its 2022 annual Press Freedom Index, which assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries. Armenia ranks 51st (63rd in 2021).

Despite a pluralistic environment, media in Armenia remains polarized. The country is facing an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech, especially regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The main sources of news in Armenia are social networks, which are accessed daily by two-thirds of the population. Since the Velvet Revolution of 2018, the media landscape has grown. Independent internet news sites are flourishing. However, most broadcast and print media outlets associated with major political and commercial interests continue to face editorial pressure.

The polarization of the media reflects the polarization of the political scene: most of the media are close to the post-2018 political leaders, while others remain loyal to the old oligarchs. Only a handful of media outlets demonstrate independence. Since 2020, two political topics have become particularly sensitive: the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and the fight against the pandemic. Some political groups are conducting disinformation operations and attacking journalists.

The sector's legal framework does not adequately protect freedom of the press and does not meet European standards. Recent reforms have not addressed the problems associated with disinformation and non-disclosure orders. On the contrary, the criminalization of libel, which has tripled in fines, poses a serious threat to journalists. Access to public information is restricted by the government - refusal to respond, delays, etc.

Most media outlets are controlled by people close to political movements or supported by influential public figures. Few media outlets have moved to paid subscription models, and the advertising market remains underdeveloped, limiting the financial independence of private media outlets. State media refrain from any criticism of the government. Implementation of a new legal framework guaranteeing transparency in media ownership has not yet begun.

Journalism as a profession is being humiliated and subjected to especially disturbing hate speech. Anti-media rhetoric from political elites that accuse journalists of “corruption” and of serving their adversaries creates an atmosphere of intolerance that hinders the work of journalists. They are constantly insulted, attacked and severely persecuted for slander, which reinforces self-censorship.

2021 has been a difficult year for the media and journalists due to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, scheduled elections and the pandemic. An attack by a government minister on a journalist from an opposition publication, followed by months of investigation that resulted in the minister not being found guilty by a court, poses a serious obstacle to press freedom. In general, violence against journalists remains unpunished.