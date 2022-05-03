News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
Bloomberg: EU new gas partners
Bloomberg: EU new gas partners
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The European Union plans to cooperate in the energy sector with African countries, including Angola, Nigeria and Senegal to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement on gas supplies to African countries may be worked out at the European Commission at the end of next month, the agency reports.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson called on EU countries to work out an action plan in the event of a halt to gas supplies from Russia. He stressed that the European Union must create alternative energy, as at present it can not completely replace the gas received from Russia.

Earlier, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa stated that Warsaw is ready to support the governments of European countries in the context of Russia's renunciation of energy resources. According to her, Poland can provide non-Russian hydrocarbons to those who want.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Italian PM slams Lavrov for his 'Hitler' statements in interview with local television
As for the mention of Hitler and the fact that Hitler had Jewish blood...
 Borrell speaks on possible disconnection from SWIFT of new Russian banks
The politician did not specify which financial organizations will fall under the new...
 Poland wants the EU to set a clear date for stopping Russian oil imports
"As Poland, we are ready to support Germany's ambitions of de-russification...
 European Commission may relieve Hungary, Slovakia of embargo on Russian oil purchase
The Commission is expected to complete work on the next, sixth...
 Russian and Turkish defense ministers discuss current situation in Ukraine
"During the talks they discussed the current situation...
 Ukrainian intelligence accuses Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan of helping Russia evade Western sanctions
"Armenia creates favorable conditions for Russian companies to do business...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos