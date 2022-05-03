Bloomberg: EU new gas partners

The European Union plans to cooperate in the energy sector with African countries, including Angola, Nigeria and Senegal to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement on gas supplies to African countries may be worked out at the European Commission at the end of next month, the agency reports.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson called on EU countries to work out an action plan in the event of a halt to gas supplies from Russia. He stressed that the European Union must create alternative energy, as at present it can not completely replace the gas received from Russia.

Earlier, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa stated that Warsaw is ready to support the governments of European countries in the context of Russia's renunciation of energy resources. According to her, Poland can provide non-Russian hydrocarbons to those who want.