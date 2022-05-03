Police: 70 people apprehended from Yerevan streets

The Police of Armenia continue Tuesday to apprehend the citizens who blocked various streets of the capital Yerevan.

Seventy citizens from various parts of Yerevan were taken to police stations, the police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They have been apprehended for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.

As reported earlier, the opposition’s protests have resumed Tuesday in Yerevan, citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital, and in many cases, and the police try to remove these citizens from the roads by using brutal force.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.

To note, the police have used a particular brutal force to control these acts of protests. As of 2pm Monday, about 250 people were taken to police stations. And there were attempts to apprehend several opposition MPs, too.