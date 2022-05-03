News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning no new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases is still 422,874 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, maintaining the respective total at 8,622 cases.

But one more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,684 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 16, the total respective number so far is 412,019, and the number of people currently being treated is 549—a drop by 17 from the previous day.

And 2,064 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 3,057,702 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no new deaths were reported…
 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no new deaths were reported…
 Armenia confirms 2 COVID-19 new cases
No deaths were registered due to coronavirus in the last day...
 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no new deaths were reported…
 Armenia lifts requirement to submit negative PCR test result every 7 days at work
The health minister added that the requirement to submit a rapid PCR test and a proof of coronavirus vaccination when entering Armenia by land or air also will be lifted as of Sunday…
 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no new deaths were reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos