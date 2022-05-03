No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning no new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases is still 422,874 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, maintaining the respective total at 8,622 cases.

But one more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,684 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 16, the total respective number so far is 412,019, and the number of people currently being treated is 549—a drop by 17 from the previous day.

And 2,064 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 3,057,702 such tests have been performed to date.