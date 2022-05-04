Microsoft urges to abandon Internet Explorer

American Microsoft Corporation has called on all users to stop Internet Explorer browser support as soon as possible. It has announced that IE 11, the latest version of the corporate browser, will officially end support on June 15.

According to Microsoft, instead of waiting, users are advised to plan their release date. The best way to prepare is by June 15.

The company offers a browser that should be replaced by IE. It notes that Edge, which supports compatibility mode with Internet Explorer is ideal for this. Also in Windows 10 and In Windows 11 Edge is selected by default.