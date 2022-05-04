News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Microsoft urges to abandon Internet Explorer
Microsoft urges to abandon Internet Explorer
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

 

American Microsoft Corporation has called on all users to stop Internet Explorer browser support as soon as possible. It has announced that IE 11, the latest version of the corporate browser, will officially end support on June 15.

According to Microsoft, instead of waiting, users are advised to plan their release date. The best way to prepare is by June 15.

The company offers a browser that should be replaced by IE. It notes that Edge, which supports compatibility mode with Internet Explorer is ideal for this. Also in Windows 10 and In Windows 11 Edge is selected by default.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elon Musk is invited to UK Parliament for buying Twitter
The Democracy and Digital Technologies Committee asked the Tesla CEO to present his proposals in more detail...
 Apple faces big fine
This is the second EU charge against Apple since EU regulators...
 EU wants to sue Apple because of issues with Apple Pay
The publication writes that Apple can be accused of deliberately limiting the functionality of the NFC module...
 WhatsApp changes its interface
The feature is already available for business accounts in WhatsApp Business...
 Philippines demands clarification from Facebook over blocking posts
The Philippine agency specifically mentions that under the same pretext...
 Russian economy needs about one million IT specialists
“The struggle between countries for specialists in the IT field is escalating....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos