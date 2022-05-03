Pashinyan to Morawiecki: This year we mark 30th anniversary of Armenia-Poland diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland on the latter's national holiday, Constitution Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland. I am confident that the experience gained during this period provides an opportunity to discover the full potential of interstate cooperation based on the centuries-old friendship of our peoples, to supplement the bilateral agenda with multifaceted programs, raising the Armenian-Polish cooperation to a qualitatively new level in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
I reaffirm the readiness of the Armenian side to promote the development of the Armenia-EU partnership with joint efforts, which is expanding year by year."