Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan trial to resume
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—will resume Tuesday.

The previous few court sessions were not held in connection with Gevorgyan's trip to Strasbourg, France, to participate in the PACE session.

Earlier, Kocharyan's lawyer Aram Orbelyan had tried to submit a motion, but the court had not given him such an opportunity. And as a sign of protest, the lawyer had left the courtroom.

Along the lines of the abovementioned criminal case, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are charged with taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.
