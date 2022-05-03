News
Mirzoyan, Nuland discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement process
Mirzoyan, Nuland discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement process
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in the United States, on Monday held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The high dynamics of the development of Armenia-US relations was emphasized, and it was noted that since 2019 the cooperation has been raised to a new level of Strategic Dialogue. The sides expressed willingness to further strengthen the effective cooperation established in various fields, based on the common values of democracy, protection of human rights, rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Victoria Nuland exchanged views on the issues of regional security and stability. The implementation process of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi and Brussels was discussed. They also touched upon the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as well as the process of launching negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a comprehensive peace agreement. In this context, the Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of resuming the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war were discussed, particularly, the immediate release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, and the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories fallen under the Azerbaijani control.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the recent developments on the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.
