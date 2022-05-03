Civil disobedience actions are carried out in some Armenia cities

Civil disobedience actions are carried out in Alaverdi, Aparan, Spitak, Masis, and Gyumri cities. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—informed about this a while ago.

In addition, the Yerevan-Sevan and Yerevan-Ararat motorways, as well as the M6 highway in Alaverdi are closed off.

According to Saghatelyan, these actions of protest will be stopped at 4pm, after which another rally of the opposition will kick off at 7pm at France Square in downtown Yerevan.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition’s actions of civil disobedience have resumed Tuesday, especially in Yerevan, and citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital.

The participants of the opposition Resistance Movement have paralyzed a number of streets of Yerevan since early Tuesday morning, and the police are using force apprehend these protesters.

The opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.