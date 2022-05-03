Armenia Police: Yerevan-Sevan motorway reopened

At the moment, the traffic on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway of Armenia is restored. This was reported by the Police information department.
But eight protesters were taken to police station for failing to comply with the lawful request by police officers.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had closed off the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.
The opposition’s actions of civil disobedience have resumed Tuesday, especially in Yerevan, and citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital.