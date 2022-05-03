Putin signs decree on economic measures against unfriendly countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic measures against the unfriendly actions of foreign countries. The document was published on the official portal of legal information.

The decree prohibits transactions and fulfillment of obligations to foreign individuals and legal entities, hit by Russia's retaliatory sanctions, as well as the export of raw materials and products from the country in favor of such persons.

The government is instructed to draw up a list within ten days.

The document enters into force from the moment of its publication and will be valid until the cancellation of special economic measures.