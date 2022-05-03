News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Putin signs decree on economic measures against unfriendly countries
Putin signs decree on economic measures against unfriendly countries
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic measures against the unfriendly actions of foreign countries. The document was published on the official portal of legal information.

The decree prohibits transactions and fulfillment of obligations to foreign individuals and legal entities, hit by Russia's retaliatory sanctions, as well as the export of raw materials and products from the country in favor of such persons.

The government is instructed to draw up a list within ten days.

The document enters into force from the moment of its publication and will be valid until the cancellation of special economic measures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin and Lukashenko discuss ongoing situation
The conversation touched on certain aspects of interaction...
 German vice chancellor calls for rapid construction of LNG terminals
Habek, a member of the Green Party, has faced criticism from environmentalists...
 Slovakia will seek exemption from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports
Szijjarto said that imports account for about 65% of the oil Hungary...
 Italy to face serious issues in winter if Russian gas supplies are cut off now
It would be important to keep Russian shipments until the end of 2022...
 Johnson announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of 300 million euros
"We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold [Russia] to account for these war crimes...
 EU hopes to adopt sixth round of sanctions against Russia at next EU Council meeting
Council meetings are scheduled for May 10 and 16 this month....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos