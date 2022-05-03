‘Backpack’ action of protest being held outside Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)

A "backpack” action of protest is being held on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
"We dream of the day when there will no longer be anyone’s ‘backpacks’ in our NA instead of MPs," said Avetik Chalabyan, a participant in the aforesaid protest.
The participants of this action had brought backpacks in front of the parliament, and they had the photos of the ruling majority faction MPs on them.
Then the participants threw these backpacks on the ground.
And in response to a policeman trying to prevent this action, the protesters started chanting, "The police are not [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]."