Armenia legislature speaker: Authorities have repeatedly proposed dialogue to opposition
Armenia legislature speaker: Authorities have repeatedly proposed dialogue to opposition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Authorities have repeatedly proposed a dialogue to the opposition. Apparently, the opposition, in fact, has nothing to say. Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia told reporters this Tuesday in the NA.

He noted that holding rallies is the job and right opposition; but  if they allow aggression, it should not be treated well.

"Nevertheless, there is no serious internal political tension," Simonyan emphasized.

He stated that the incumbent Armenian authorities have said many times that they is ready to cooperate.

"But they [i.e., the opposition] refuse such meetings; maybe because they have nothing to say. When the opposition says that they took to the streets to save Karabakh [(Artsakh)], a question arises: How will they strengthen it? What do they suggest to do for it? And what did they do at the time?

If they say that [PM Nikol] Pashinyan should not negotiate, then a question arises: In that case, who should negotiate? If they say that [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan, Artur Vanetsyan [the leader of the "With Honor" Faction of the NA and chairman of the opposition Homeland Party] or someone else should negotiate, then another question arises: On what basis?" Alen Simonyan asked.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
