France senator: We are leaving for Armenia with Senate group
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

When I was elected Senator, I pledged to continue my fight for Armenia, for the criminalization of denial of the Armenian genocide, and the recognition of Artsakh. [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Member of the French Senate, vice-chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group Valerie Boyer wrote this on Facebook.

"As long as Armenians are still victims of the worst atrocities, I will continue these commitments. Today we are leaving for Armenia with the Armenia-France Friendship Group Senate: Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, Brigitte Devesa, Joel Guerriau and Pierre Ouzoulias," Boyer added.
