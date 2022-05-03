News
Spain extends СOVID-19 entry restrictions
Spain extends СOVID-19 entry restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Spain has extended the current covid entry restrictions for citizens of the EU and third countries until May 15, ATOR reports in its Telegram channel.

Tourists can enter the state only with a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 with a drug approved by the EMA or WHO. The vaccination must have been done no more than 270 days ago. You can also submit a certificate of recovery from the coronavirus.

Despite the current restrictions on entry from abroad, Spain has recently made some indulgences within the country. In particular, from April 20, it is not necessary to wear a mask in closed public places and on the street. However, it is still required in medical institutions, pharmacies, public transport.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
