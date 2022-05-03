News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Slovakia will seek exemption from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports
Slovakia will seek exemption from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Slovakia will seek exemption from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports, the country's economy ministry said.

If it comes down to an approved embargo on Russian oil imports as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will demand an exemption, the ministry told Reuters.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said the country would not support sanctions banning Budapest from importing Russian oil.

Szijjarto said that imports account for about 65% of the oil Hungary needs and there is no alternative.

Officials said the EU executive could offer Hungary and Slovakia exemptions or transitional periods to phase in the ban by the end of the year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin and Lukashenko discuss ongoing situation
The conversation touched on certain aspects of interaction...
 German vice chancellor calls for rapid construction of LNG terminals
Habek, a member of the Green Party, has faced criticism from environmentalists...
 Italy to face serious issues in winter if Russian gas supplies are cut off now
It would be important to keep Russian shipments until the end of 2022...
 Johnson announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of 300 million euros
"We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold [Russia] to account for these war crimes...
 EU hopes to adopt sixth round of sanctions against Russia at next EU Council meeting
Council meetings are scheduled for May 10 and 16 this month....
 Putin and Macron discuss Ukraine
According to the press service of the Kremlin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos