Slovakia will seek exemption from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports, the country's economy ministry said.

If it comes down to an approved embargo on Russian oil imports as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will demand an exemption, the ministry told Reuters.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said the country would not support sanctions banning Budapest from importing Russian oil.

Szijjarto said that imports account for about 65% of the oil Hungary needs and there is no alternative.

Officials said the EU executive could offer Hungary and Slovakia exemptions or transitional periods to phase in the ban by the end of the year.