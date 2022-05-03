News
Finland and Sweden not yet decided whether to join NATO
Finland and Sweden not yet decided whether to join NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The leaders of Finland and Sweden indicated that their governments have not yet decided whether to join NATO, but stressed close security cooperation with other European countries amid the Ukrainian crisis, AP reports.

Speaking after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz near Berlin, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Russia's attack on Ukraine has completely changed the security situation and there is no turning back. 

Her Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson, said the country's parliament is conducting a security review, which will be presented on May 13.

The analysis includes Sweden's future international defense partnership, including discussions about NATO membership, and all options are on the negotiating table, she said.

On May 14-15, a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries is scheduled in Berlin.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
