Mario Draghi calls on EU to abandon requirement of unanimity in making foreign policy decisions

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on the EU to abandon the requirement for unanimity in making foreign policy decisions, FT reported.

In his speech to the European Parliament, Draghi said the EU needed to improve its decision-making ability to respond effectively to the challenge posed by Russia, which he said was a direct attack on the EU's greatest achievement - securing peace on the continent.

He called his vision for the new EU a form of pragmatic federalism that would include joint decision-making in sectors such as the economy, energy, defense and foreign policy.

According to him, Europe needs to deepen defense integration and coordination.

While EU member states' total defense spending is about three times Russia's, he said, the EU operates a total of 146 defense systems, making coordination difficult. The US, by contrast, operates just 34 weapons systems. Draghi suggested that the EU hold a conference to discuss this issue.

Draghi urged the European Union to take action on rising energy prices, saying structural solutions are needed.