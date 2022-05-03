EU hopes to adopt sixth round of sanctions against Russia at next EU Council meeting

The European Union hopes to adopt a sixth round of sanctions against Russia at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said, Reuters reports.
According to it, the EU hopes to limit energy exports from Russia. The European Commission is expected to propose a package of EU sanctions this week, including a potential embargo on the purchase of Russian oil.
Borrell, who chairs the meetings of the Foreign Affairs Council, expressed hope that the EU could take measures to significantly curb these imports," but acknowledged that there is not yet agreement from all members.
Council meetings are scheduled for May 10 and 16 this month.