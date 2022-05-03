News
Johnson announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of 300 million euros
Johnson announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of 300 million euros
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced €300 million in new military aid to Ukraine.

"We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold [Russia] to account for these war crimes, and in this moment of uncertainty, of continuing fear and doubt, I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free."

The military aid includes "radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices."

"We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," Johnson added.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
