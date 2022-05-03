News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Turkish Foreign Ministry on meeting of special envoys in Vienna
Turkish Foreign Ministry on meeting of special envoys in Vienna
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey agreed to continue the process of relations normalization without preconditions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The remarks followed a meeting between the special representatives of the two countries, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, in Vienna.

"The special representatives reiterated the declared goal of achieving full normalization of relations between the countries through this process. In this context, they had a sincere and productive exchange of specific views and discussed possible steps that could be taken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reaffirmed their agreement to continue the process without preconditions," the report said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Third meeting of Armenia and Turkey special representatives held in Vienna
"The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization...
 Armenia MFA says there is no discussion, agreement on re-demarcating border with Turkey
To note, the Turkish FM had stated that...
 Cavusoglu claims there is agreement to clarify Armenia-Turkey border
The Turkish FM spoke about the upcoming meeting between the special representatives of the two countries…
 Problems with Armenia will be overcome in near future, Erdogan says
"God willing, the borders will be [re]opened and our friendly relations will continue," the Turkish president said…
 Armen Gevorgyan: I call on Turkish representatives to work with same diligence to recognize Armenian Genocide
The Armenian MP addressed at the PACE spring session…
 Seyidov to Armenia delegates to PACE: Your PM said he agrees with Azerbaijan proposals, you’re speaking opposite
A debate took place between the Armenian, Azerbaijani, and Turkish delegates…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos