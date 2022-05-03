Turkish Foreign Ministry on meeting of special envoys in Vienna

Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey agreed to continue the process of relations normalization without preconditions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The remarks followed a meeting between the special representatives of the two countries, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, in Vienna.

"The special representatives reiterated the declared goal of achieving full normalization of relations between the countries through this process. In this context, they had a sincere and productive exchange of specific views and discussed possible steps that could be taken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reaffirmed their agreement to continue the process without preconditions," the report said.