Croatian president uses veto power to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic plans to use his veto right at the NATO summit in Madrid to block Finland and Sweden from joining the military-political bloc, TASS reported.

"I, as president of the country representing Croatia at the NATO summit, will veto the invitation [of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance] if it is at this level," Milanovic said.

At the same time, the president expressed uncertainty that he would be able to influence the situation if the invitation for Helsinki and Stockholm were extended at a lower political level.

The NATO summit will be held 28-30 June in Madrid. The leaders will meet under the chairmanship of the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Alliance at the large IFEMA exhibition center.