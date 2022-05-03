Putin and Lukashenko discuss ongoing situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation in the context of the ongoing special military operation to protect Donbas.

According to the press service of the Kremlin, they also confirmed the mutual intention to further strengthen Russian-Belarusian relations of partnership and alliance.

The conversation touched on certain aspects of interaction within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian space, including in connection with preparations for the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.