Newspaper: Armenia opposition members falling into National Security Service trap by opening links

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: For a long time, the RA authorities have been trying to listen in on the opposition, and not only, with the Pegasus spy program.
The program sends a file—in the form of a message—to the [mobile] phones of public and political figures, and if the subscriber opens the letter, the program is automatically downloaded into the phone, and the given figure ends up in the observation point of the authorities. The phone turns into a video recording, audio recording, information transmitting device.
In recent days, this program is being sent—in the form of a link to Hraparak.am—to some of the opposition members. The opposition members receive messages through the links of our media outlet, open [them] with interest, and fall into the trap of the NSS [(National Security Service)].