Newspaper: Armenia Patrol Guard Service head to be summoned to Investigative Committee to give explanation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the RA Investigative Committee will soon call Sargis Hovhannisyan, the head of the PGS [(Patrol Guard Service)], to the investigative body to give an explanation, to listen to his explanations.

Then, after examining the evidence and grounds, it will decide whether or not to launch a criminal case.

As it is known, NSS [(National Security Service)] PGS head Sargis Hovhannisyan, who stands out with the habit of kicking people during actions [of protest], had used violence against journalist Nare Gevorgyan and cameraman Arman Galajyan doing [their] professional work during the peaceful actions of [civil] disobedience yesterday [in Yerevan], made a threat to one of the participants of the action (…).

All the facts about this incident are at the Investigative Committee, and it is difficult to imagine on what grounds the launching of a criminal case should be denied; the corpus delicti is obvious.
This text available in   Հայերեն
