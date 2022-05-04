News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Civil disobedience protests resume in Yerevan
Civil disobedience protests resume in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Actions of civil disobedience have resumed in Yerevan Wednesday morning, and a number of streets have been blocked by protesters in the Armenian capital.

The Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is more commonly known as Kievian Bridge—is closed of by trucks. Shortly afterwards, special police forces arrived at the scene and began apprehending the demonstrators.

The participants of this action of civil disobedience, however, used a minibus as a platform and started chanting, "Armenia without [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]!"

Protesting citizens have again paralyzed a number of Yerevan streets since early morning. And the police are using force to apprehend them.

Several roads were closed in the provinces as well Tuesday.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at Yerevan's France Square since Monday.

At Tuesday's rally, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that the protest actions will resume early Wednesday morning and continue until 2pm. Then at 3:30pm another rally is planned at France Square.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia Patrol Guard Service head to be summoned to Investigative Committee to give explanation
Sargis Hovhannisyan had used violence against a journalist and a cameraman during the peaceful actions of disobedience yesterday…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition members falling into National Security Service trap by opening links
The authorities have been trying to listen in on the opposition, and not only, with the Pegasus spy program…
 Vayk joins demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Here, as in a number of cities in the country, people blocked roads...
 Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation block road from Vayots Dzor to Yerevan
The road remained blocked for a long time...
 Peaceful rallies of disobedience held in Vanadzor demanding PM's resignation
In the hands of the procession participants were posters depicting the former head...
 Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation block Gyumri-Yerevan highway
No clashes were recorded...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos