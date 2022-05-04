Civil disobedience protests resume in Yerevan

Actions of civil disobedience have resumed in Yerevan Wednesday morning, and a number of streets have been blocked by protesters in the Armenian capital.

The Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is more commonly known as Kievian Bridge—is closed of by trucks. Shortly afterwards, special police forces arrived at the scene and began apprehending the demonstrators.

The participants of this action of civil disobedience, however, used a minibus as a platform and started chanting, "Armenia without [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]!"

Protesting citizens have again paralyzed a number of Yerevan streets since early morning. And the police are using force to apprehend them.

Several roads were closed in the provinces as well Tuesday.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at Yerevan's France Square since Monday.

At Tuesday's rally, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that the protest actions will resume early Wednesday morning and continue until 2pm. Then at 3:30pm another rally is planned at France Square.