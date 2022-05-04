Copper price is stable

The cost of copper on Wednesday morning changes little in anticipation of the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Reserve System of the United States, according to trading data.
July futures for copper on the Comex exchange symbolically rises in price by 0.02%, to $4.3025 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms).
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of Tuesday, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months fell by 3.68%, to $9,410, aluminum - by 4.64%, to $2,911, zinc - by 3.54%, to $3,961.5.