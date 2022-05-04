News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Copper price is stable
Copper price is stable
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The cost of copper on Wednesday morning changes little in anticipation of the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Reserve System of the United States, according to trading data.

July futures for copper on the Comex exchange symbolically rises in price by 0.02%, to $4.3025 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms).

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of Tuesday, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months fell by 3.68%, to $9,410, aluminum - by 4.64%, to $2,911, zinc - by 3.54%, to $3,961.5.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos