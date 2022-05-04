News
Oklahoma bans almost all abortions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt approved a law that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Thus, almost all abortions are outlawed in the state, with the exception of abortions performed for medical reasons. The law took effect immediately, Voice of America reports.

The law, which was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature, allows private individuals to sue anyone who provides or facilitates abortion services after six weeks. A model for Oklahoma was a law previously adopted in the state of Texas.

Earlier in Oklahoma, a law was passed that provides for imprisonment for those who perform abortions. It should come into effect in August.

If the leak from the US Supreme Court is true, then in the near future the verdict in the case of Roe v. Wade, which recognized the constitutional right of women to abortion, will be terminated at the federal level in the near future. If this happens, then individual states will make decisions about the regulation of this sphere of human life. Republican legislators in many states have prepared corresponding bills.
