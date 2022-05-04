News
Wednesday
May 04
News
3 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has remained 422,877 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were registered either, maintaining the respective total at 8,622 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is seven, the total respective number so far is 412,026, and the number of people currently being treated is 545—a drop by four from the previous day.

And 1,630 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 3,059,332 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
