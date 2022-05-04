News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
450.79
EUR
473.51
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
American Armenian youth hold protest rally outside Armenia embassy in Washington
American Armenian youth hold protest rally outside Armenia embassy in Washington
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


A group of American Armenian youth held a protest rally, with the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), during a dinner at the embassy of Armenia in Washington, D.C.,—and in honor of visiting Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Also, these youth held banners that read, "No to Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azeri protocols." They demanded to stand up for Artsakh, and to stop the Armenian-Turkish negotiations.

Upon learning about FM Mirzoyan's visit Tuesday, these American Armenian youth had brought thorny, black roses and a Turkish flag to outside the Armenian embassy.

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan is on a working visit to Washington, D.C., since Monday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos