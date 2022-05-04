American Armenian youth hold protest rally outside Armenia embassy in Washington

A group of American Armenian youth held a protest rally, with the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), during a dinner at the embassy of Armenia in Washington, D.C.,—and in honor of visiting Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Also, these youth held banners that read, "No to Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azeri protocols." They demanded to stand up for Artsakh, and to stop the Armenian-Turkish negotiations.
Upon learning about FM Mirzoyan's visit Tuesday, these American Armenian youth had brought thorny, black roses and a Turkish flag to outside the Armenian embassy.
Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan is on a working visit to Washington, D.C., since Monday.