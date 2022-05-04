News
AFP: EU proposes to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill
AFP: EU proposes to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union proposes to introduce restrictions against the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill within the framework of the sixth package of sanctions, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a document.

The agency notes that the sixth package also involves the inclusion of 58 more people on the EU black list, including the wife, daughter and son of the press secretary of Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that as part of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, it is proposed to expand the black list of individuals, introduce a phase-out of Russian oil imports, and also disconnect three more Russian banks, including Sberbank, from the SWIFT interbank payment system. Politico noted that, in addition to Sberbank, sanctions may affect the Moscow Credit Bank and Rosselkhozbank.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
