News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General admits there are difficulties in investigation of 'March 1' criminal case
Armenia Prosecutor General admits there are difficulties in investigation of 'March 1' criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There are two directions in the "March 1" criminal case which are of public interest. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan stated this at Wednesday’s of the National Assembly of Armenia—and answering the questions of the MPs from the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction.

One of them, as the Prosecutor General noted, is the criminal case currently in court against those who are accused of violating the constitutional order. The other is the other circumstances—including the solving of the murders—of the criminal case under investigation,.

"We have talked a lot about the criminal case which is now in court. At present, I can only say that the Court of Cassation has recently granted my appeal which had pointed to the decision of the court of first instance to terminate the criminal prosecution of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other persons involved in the case. We had applied to the Court of Cassation to get—through the mediation of the Constitutional Court—an explanation that would comply with Article 309 of the Criminal Code. It, in turn, must comply with the Constitution. It will allow us to change the accusation and continue the trial," Davtyan said.

To note, at first, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced the solving of the "March 1" case, but then he had claimed only the "background of the solving" of the case. The circumstances of the death of none of the eight protesters and two servicemen of the internal troops—during the tragedy in Yerevan on March 1, 2008—have been clarified so far.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM acquitted in criminal case into March 2008 tragedy
The Court of Cassation overturned the lower court verdict made in 2010 against Pashinyan…
 Armenia PM pays tribute to victims of March 2008 tragedy in Yerevan
Pashinyan laid a wreath at the statue of Alexander Miasnikian…
 ECHR recognizes violation of Armenian PM's rights after 2008 elections
The case concerns the applicant's conviction for participating in a protest movement following the February 19, 2008...
 Monument to victims of events of March 1, 2008 to be placed in Yerevan
According to him, the budget will be...
 Armenia government to allocate AMD 91,410,000 for placing monument to victims of March 1, 2008 events
The funds will be provided to the...
 Court hearing on appeal against decision to drop March 2008 Yerevan tragedy case is rescheduled
The Prosecutor General's Office's appeal against the criminal case involving second President Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan, former CSTO Secretary General Khachaturov, and former Minister of Defense Ohanyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos