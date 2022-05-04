Armenia Prosecutor General admits there are difficulties in investigation of 'March 1' criminal case

There are two directions in the "March 1" criminal case which are of public interest. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan stated this at Wednesday’s of the National Assembly of Armenia—and answering the questions of the MPs from the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction.

One of them, as the Prosecutor General noted, is the criminal case currently in court against those who are accused of violating the constitutional order. The other is the other circumstances—including the solving of the murders—of the criminal case under investigation,.

"We have talked a lot about the criminal case which is now in court. At present, I can only say that the Court of Cassation has recently granted my appeal which had pointed to the decision of the court of first instance to terminate the criminal prosecution of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other persons involved in the case. We had applied to the Court of Cassation to get—through the mediation of the Constitutional Court—an explanation that would comply with Article 309 of the Criminal Code. It, in turn, must comply with the Constitution. It will allow us to change the accusation and continue the trial," Davtyan said.

To note, at first, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced the solving of the "March 1" case, but then he had claimed only the "background of the solving" of the case. The circumstances of the death of none of the eight protesters and two servicemen of the internal troops—during the tragedy in Yerevan on March 1, 2008—have been clarified so far.