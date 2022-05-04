News
EU studying possibility of providing military assistance to Moldova
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The European Union is considering the possibility of providing additional military assistance to Moldova and calls upon it to avoid escalation in unrecognized Transnistria, European Council President Charles Michel said.

“This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment,” Michel told a joint news conference with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu during a visit to the country’s capital, Chisinau, on Wednesday.

He noted that in the framework of military assistance to Moldova, the EU has already taken decisions to "provide logistical and cybersecurity capabilities."

For her part, Sandu said she does not yet consider the aggravation in Transnistria inevitable, but added that the government has plans of action in this case. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
