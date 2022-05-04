News
Armenia 2nd president Robert Kocharyan’s son blocking road with citizens in Yerevan
Armenia 2nd president Robert Kocharyan's son blocking road with citizens in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan’s son Levon Kocharyan, who is an active participant in the Resistance Movement, posted a video on his Facebook page where he is carrying out an act of protest in the capital Yerevan with a group of citizens, blocking the Masiv district road.

"The road is closed here for about half an hour already. As it was announced, the action will continue until 2 o'clock [in the afternoon]. And at 15.30 [you] have to come and take part in the assembly to be held at France Square," said Levon Kocharyan.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, protesting citizens have again paralyzed a number of Yerevan streets since early morning. And the police are using force to apprehend them.

Several roads were closed off Tuesday in the provinces as well.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.

At Tuesday's rally, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that the protest actions will resume early Wednesday morning and continue until 2pm. Then at 3:30pm another rally is planned at France Square.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
