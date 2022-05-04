Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition will not achieve its goal

The opposition will not achieve its goal. Vladimir Vardanyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this at Wednesday’s session of the NA—and referring to the current protest actions that were launched by the opposition.
According to him, one of the functions of the NA deputy speaker is to ensure the normal and stable activity of the parliament.
"We have a situation when that normal activity is not only not ensured, but everything is being done to disrupt it; this is done with various statements. It feels like those people have nothing to do with the parliament," said Vardanyan, referring to the opposition’s Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is the NA deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia.