Bayramov, Roquefeuil discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France for Eastern Partnership, Brice Roquefeuil, the press service of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told Azeri Daily.

“At the meeting, the process of normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps taken in this direction were discussed. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached after the Brussels meeting,” the source added, in particular.