Armenia opposition MP: Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will not hold office in new government

Third President, Republican Party of Armenia leader Serzh Sargsyan, has repeatedly stated that he is no longer going to hold a high-ranking office. Hayk Mamijanyan, the secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly, announced this to reporters during Wednesday’s march of civil disobedience in Yerevan
"We will form a meritocratic government. That is, we will not form [a government] according to the [political] parties, but according to the merits. The professionals we need so much today will hold office. The function of the interim government will be to carry out immediate actions that stem from the security of our country, and to organize normal, competitive elections," he said.
According to Mamijanyan, this interim government will not be the government of any political party, and all the professionals who are in great need in the country will be part of this government.
"[Ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan has issued a statement probably ten, twenty, thirty times that he will no longer hold high-ranking state offices. He will guide the new generation with his experience, advice," the opposition MP emphasized.