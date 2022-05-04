News
Parliament speaker threatens Armenian opposition, clergy
Parliament speaker threatens Armenian opposition, clergy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We are guilty of not taking a "share" in those companies which now actively support the opposition. Speaker Alen Simonyan stated this during Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia—and commenting on the current large-scale protest actions launched by the opposition.

According to him, those companies are not afraid to express their political position.

"At the time, both those companies and show business stars were afraid to make a ‘noise.’ Since March 1, [2008] some clergy were afraid to pull [their] nose out from under [their] black ‘veils.’ Yes, we [i.e., the incumbent Armenian authorities] are 'guilty.' It’s ok. I am sure they will draw conclusions. I am sure that all these groups will get acquainted closely with the conclusions I have mentioned," Simonyan said.
