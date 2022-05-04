Arestovich says Israel could supply Ukraine with weapons Azerbaijan used in Karabakh war

After the scandalous anti-Semitic remarks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Israel may finally start supplying weapons to Ukraine—of course, mediated, through third countries. This was stated by Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin.

Arestovich noted that Israel has weapons that neither NATO nor the US can provide to Ukraine.

"We saw all that in the Karabakh war; the Azerbaijani army used it. (…). We have seen many such anti-tank weapons, etc. in Karabakh," he said.