News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Arestovich says Israel could supply Ukraine with weapons Azerbaijan used in Karabakh war
Arestovich says Israel could supply Ukraine with weapons Azerbaijan used in Karabakh war
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

After the scandalous anti-Semitic remarks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Israel may finally start supplying weapons to Ukraine—of course, mediated, through third countries. This was stated by Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin.

Arestovich noted that Israel has weapons that neither NATO nor the US can provide to Ukraine.

"We saw all that in the Karabakh war; the Azerbaijani army used it. (…). We have seen many such anti-tank weapons, etc. in Karabakh," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bayramov, Roquefeuil discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process
The Azerbaijani FM met with French MFA ambassador for Eastern Partnership…
 Azerbaijan settling occupied Armenian Hadrut, Shushi cities of Artsakh
New villages will appear in the Armenian territories and in the "security zone" which have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable…
 Mirzoyan, Nuland discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement process
The Armenian FM held a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs…
 Azerbaijan president receives Brice Roquefeuil
They discussed issues related to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia...
 Armenia ex-defense minister: These authorities are able to use force inside the country
But they are not able to use that force within the country’s borders and beyond…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos