Armenia deputy police chief says law enforcement has right detain MPs

We have an apparent case of violence by the police, whereby materials are being prepared; in the other cases, there was no violence by the police. Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan on Wednesday told reporters this at the National Assembly of Armenia—and referring to the police actions taken against the protesters.
"Even the apprehension of a person under criminal procedure presupposes the use of certain force against that person. If a person does not obey the lawful demands of the police and commits an offense, he should be apprehended," Fidanyan added.
He informed that at the moment they have nine cases of police internal investigation, and in one case they have non-police materials that are prepared.
As for the legality of detaining opposition MPs Aram Vardevanyan and Ashot Simonyan for blocking a road in the capital Yerevan, the deputy police chief said: "Yes, they were detained for closing off a street; that is, there was an apparent offense. [Parliamentary] immunity refers to the criminal prosecution of respective persons. The police have the right to detain the respective persons until they are identified. Violation of traffic rules is an administrative offense; it does not mean that persons enjoying [parliamentary] immunity should also be exempt from administrative offenses."