Romanian President approves entry of Stryker Brigade and US fighter squadron into country

Romanian Parliament took into consideration the notice of Romanian President Klaus Johannis, who approved the introduction of an American battalion Stryker to fulfill NATO defense tasks in the country, Stiri pe surse reported.
Stryker battalion will be accompanied by a battalion of American F-35 fighter-bombers. They will be used for strengthening the air defense capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance.
The presidential notification explains that Romania has decided to take measures to strengthen its defense capabilities because of the escalation of tensions and strengthening of the Russian military presence near Ukraine and in the Black Sea region.
According to Johannis, after the Alliance analyzed the security situation in the region, it was decided to deploy to the Black Sea to carry out tasks of increasing vigilance.