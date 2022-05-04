News
Armenia Security Council chief briefs Georgia PM on Karabakh conflict settlement process
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Georgia, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Security Council office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Security Council chief briefed the Georgian PM on the course of the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to regional security, in the context of which Grigoryan presented Armenia's vision on resolving security issues in the South Caucasus and maintaining stability in the region.

The prospects of Georgian mediation in regional economic and humanitarian issues were conferred about, too.

The interlocutors focused also on the situation around Ukraine and its impact on the region.
