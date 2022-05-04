News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Slovakia seeks exemption from EU oil embargo for three years
Slovakia seeks exemption from EU oil embargo for three years
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Slovakia is seeking a three-year transition period for a phased embargo on Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said, Reuters reports.

Slovakia, heavily dependent on Russian oil supplies, has backed EU sanctions, Sulik said, but is still seeking an exemption that would give it time to secure alternative oil supplies.

The sanctions proposed by the European Commission against Russia include a phased halt in the supply of Russian crude oil for six months and oil products by the end of 2022.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK bans imposes sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations in Russia
The UK has also imposed sanctions on individual journalists and media outlets...
 EU plan to completely ban Russian crude oil threatens Hungary's energy security
Hungary's concerns remain unresolved...
 Germany: Gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to 'supply disruptions'
“I have said a few times that we can of course not guarantee in this situation...
 EU envoys can not agree on Russian oil
Today, the European Commission proposed a ban on Russian oil...
 AFP: EU proposes to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill
The agency notes that the sixth package also involves the inclusion of 58 more people...
 Arestovich says Israel could supply Ukraine with weapons Azerbaijan used in Karabakh war
According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos