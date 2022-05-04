Slovakia seeks exemption from EU oil embargo for three years

Slovakia is seeking a three-year transition period for a phased embargo on Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said, Reuters reports.
Slovakia, heavily dependent on Russian oil supplies, has backed EU sanctions, Sulik said, but is still seeking an exemption that would give it time to secure alternative oil supplies.
The sanctions proposed by the European Commission against Russia include a phased halt in the supply of Russian crude oil for six months and oil products by the end of 2022.