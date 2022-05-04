Germany: Gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to 'supply disruptions'

A gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to "supply disruptions", said Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, DW reported.

According to him, he supports this measure, despite the increase in prices.

“I have said a few times that we can of course not guarantee in this situation that there won’t be disruptions, primarily regional disruptions,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The EU plans provide for a transitional period for the enforcement of the oil embargo, the minister said. According to Habeck, this period will be long enough for Berlin to take all precautions in order to create an alternative to Russian oil in Germany.

Habeck said the European Commission's proposal to ban Russian oil imports gives Germany enough time to find alternative sources of supplies for the Rosneft-owned refinery in Schwedt.

According to him, although Germany is taking steps to organize alternative oil supplies to Schwedt, he cannot rule out a shortage of oil in a number of regions, including Berlin and the eastern regions.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, promised support to the regions particularly affected by the oil embargo. The government will provide economic prospects for those employed in these regions, he said.