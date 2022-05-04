News
UK bans imposes sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations in Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The UK banned the export of the entire service sector to Russia and imposed sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations, Reuters reported.

The government said the measures would block Russia's access to British consulting, accounting and PR services.

Doing business with the Putin regime is morally untenable and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Britain was increasing economic pressure on the Kremlin to change course.

The UK has also imposed sanctions on individual journalists and media outlets.

For far too long, RT and Sputnik have been spouting dangerous nonsense disguised as serious news to justify Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Technology and Digital Economy Minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

These outlets have already been taken off the air in the UK and we have banned anyone from doing business with them, he added.
