News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Charles Michel on the likelihood of Moldova's EU membership
Charles Michel on the likelihood of Moldova's EU membership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is on a visit to Moldova, said that the process of obtaining Moldova's candidate status for EU membership is difficult.

However, according to him, representatives of the European Council in the next two months will be able to send a signal about the expansion of the EU, Newsmaker reported.

When asked whether Moldova can hope to receive candidate status in June, the head of the European Council replied that this is a difficult process. 

Charles Michel was also asked if Moldova could get the status on an accelerated basis, given the new geopolitical reality.

"We will continue to support Moldova on its path of reforms in the area of rule of law, and in particular the ongoing reform of judicial governance bodies and fighting corruption. These efforts are particularly important in the context of Moldova’s recent application to become a member of the EU.  

We will continue to deepen our partnership with you to bring your country closer to the EU," he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan
"The Southern Gas Corridor is a very important joint project...
 EU studying possibility of providing military assistance to Moldova
“This year we plan to significantly increase our support...
 Ambassador Wiktorin to finance minister: EU ready to continue providing assistance to Armenia government
Tigran Khachatryan met with the head of the European Union Delegation to the country…
 Mario Draghi calls on EU to abandon requirement of unanimity in making foreign policy decisions
While EU member states' total defense spending is about three times Russia's...
 Eurozone economic sentiment falls much more than expected in April
The European Commission's monthly economic sentiment indicator fell to 105.0 last month...
 Georgia PM hands over first part of questionnaire answers for accession to EU
Big step today as Georgia submits its EU membership questionnaire...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos