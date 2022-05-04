Charles Michel on the likelihood of Moldova's EU membership

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is on a visit to Moldova, said that the process of obtaining Moldova's candidate status for EU membership is difficult.

However, according to him, representatives of the European Council in the next two months will be able to send a signal about the expansion of the EU, Newsmaker reported.

When asked whether Moldova can hope to receive candidate status in June, the head of the European Council replied that this is a difficult process.

Charles Michel was also asked if Moldova could get the status on an accelerated basis, given the new geopolitical reality.

"We will continue to support Moldova on its path of reforms in the area of rule of law, and in particular the ongoing reform of judicial governance bodies and fighting corruption. These efforts are particularly important in the context of Moldova’s recent application to become a member of the EU.

We will continue to deepen our partnership with you to bring your country closer to the EU," he noted.