Czech Republic to seek exemption from proposed EU embargo on Russian oil imports
Czech Republic to seek exemption from proposed EU embargo on Russian oil imports
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Czech Republic will seek an exemption from the European Union's proposed embargo on Russian oil imports to buy time to increase the pipeline's capacity. This was stated by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, reports Reuters.

"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given the Czech Republic will have some postponement until capacity is increased in oil pipelines which can deliver oil to the Czech Republic," Fiala said.

"We are trying to get that postponement for two, maybe three years."

European Commission on Wednesday phased oil embargo. The measures include a phase-out of supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and oil products by the end of 2022.

The Czech Republic is seeking to increase the capacity of the TAL pipeline from Italy via Austria to Germany and is awaiting approval from the Bavarian authorities.

Fiala said he would discuss the matter with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit to Berlin on Thursday.

Slovakia, which gets almost all of its crude oil imports from Russia, wants a three-year transition period.

Hungary also stated that it could not support the measures in their current form.
