Switzerland braces for serious power shortage

The Swiss government is setting up a gas sector crisis response team and monitoring system for early detection of impending power shortages, the government said as it prepares for the possibility of a serious power shortage, Reuters reported.

In April, the Swiss government began drawing up plans for a potential gas shortage due to the Ukraine crisis, saying it was developing measures ranging from asking the public to reduce consumption to possible electricity rationing in the event of a crisis.

It has now tasked national grid operator Swissgrid with developing and operating a new monitoring system to oversee the evolution of electricity supply, which it says should be up and running by the end of 2022.

The monitoring system is intended to provide information on the current supply and market situation in Switzerland, as well as self-sufficiency analysis, the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research said in a statement.

In particular, it aims to show how long Switzerland can secure its electricity supply without electricity imports.

The government has also directed the country's gas industry association, the VSG, to form a new crisis intervention organization.