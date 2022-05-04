NEWS.am digest: Large-scale protests being held in Armenia to demand PM’s resignation

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of top news as of 04.05.22:

A large-scale rally of the opposition demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political team has started on the France Square in Yerevan and 3 central avenues of the capital of Armenia - Mashtots, Baghramyan and Sayat-Nova.

Protesting citizens have again paralyzed a number of Yerevan streets since early morning. And the police are using force to apprehend them.

The opposition demanded Pashinyan's resignation accusing him of plotting to cede to Baku all the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Demonstrations continued Monday and there were chaotic scenes on Tuesday in central Yerevan where police detained dozens of people as groups of protesters blocked traffic on all main streets.

The country's interior ministry said in a statement that "206 demonstrators were detained" in Yerevan and several provincial cities.

The third meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey was held in Vienna on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The two reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. In this sense, they had a sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions." the report said.

Earlier Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the existence of agreements on "border clarifications". The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied any such agreement or discussion of the issue.

Judge Davit Harutyunyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has waved the flag of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at the Ironman Triathlon.

Lawyer Mikayel Shkhimyan wrote about this on Facebook and posted respective photos.

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 454.63/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 3.84 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 478.59, that of one UK pound totaled AMD 569.06, and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 in the country.

The European Union’s executive has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia, among other measures, in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed on Wednesday that three major Russian banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system and called for a ban on three state-owned broadcasters.

However, Hungary says European Union proposals to enact sanctions on Russian oil do not provide any guarantees for its energy security.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said his country sees no plans on how a transition could be managed.

Asked if this meant Hungary outrightly rejected the EU’s proposal, the Hungarian government press office did not immediately answer.

The armed forces of Belarus began large-scale drills on Wednesday to test their combat readiness, the defense ministry said.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

The ministry said the exercise posed no threat to its neighbors or the European community in general.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and the two discussed the Russian operation in Ukraine, among other issues, according to official statements.