Denmark, Finland support European Commission proposal on Russian oil sanctions
Denmark, Finland support European Commission proposal on Russian oil sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Denmark and Finland support the proposal of the European Commission to impose sanctions on Russian oil, the prime ministers of the countries said at a press conference in Copenhagen, Reuters reported.

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed sanctions against Russia, including phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil over a six-month period and oil products by the end of 2022.

"What is being put on the table by the European Commission today about oil, that will really be felt in Russia, so we support that," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"We need more sanctions, also on energy, and I appreciate and welcome the Commission's latest proposals on sanctions for example on oil and other matters," Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.
